Dakota Johnson and Singer Boyfriend Reportedly Break Up

After less than a year of dating, actress Dakota Johnson and musician Role Model are on the outs.

PEOPLE cited an exclusive source in reporting that the star couple’s relationship ended “a while ago.” Assuming that’s accurate, the pair wasn’t together for much longer than the honeymoon phase. The first time the now ex-couple were seen together publicly was in December 2025.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Role Model, real name Tucker Pilsbury, included Johnson in a song on his new album, Chuck Timely & The Hourglass. The song in which Johnson is included is titled “Love I You,” and the actress, 36, doesn’t sing on track. Instead, she and Role Model converse a few flirty lines. Role Model starts the spoken portion of the song by saying, “Hey, I think you’re perfect.” Johnson follows by replying, “You say that to everyone.”

“K, well is it working?” he asks. “Yeah, but don’t tell anyone. Oh, you think you’re big time,” Johnson continues.

Per PEOPLE, the lines were recorded off the cuff when Johnson spontaneously dropped by the studio when Pilsbury, 29, was recording.

The album was released on August 7 and reached No. 10 on the US Billboard 200.

And though the “duet” of sorts will last longer than their relationship, both the actress and musician likely will have no trouble finding love again. Johnson, whose filmography includes the role of Anastasia Steele in the steamy Fifty Shades trilogy, has previously been linked to a trio of musicians: Noah Gersh, Matthew Hitt and Coldplay’s Chris Martin. She also dated actor Jordan Masterson.

Role Model, who has released three albums and toured with the likes of Gracie Abrams, will make his on-screen debut in 2027 as part of Netflix’s Good Sex. The movie’s produced and written by Lena Dunham and features Natalie Portman, Meg Ryan and Rashida Jones, among others. Before his relationship with Johnson, Role Model dated model Emma Chamberlain for several years.

Chances are we’ll see a lot more of Johnson and Role Model. Just not together.