Dakota Johnson Sparks Romance Speculation With Another Singer After Chris Martin Breakup

Dakota Johnson has reportedly moved on from Chris Martin.

TMZ reports that following her split from the Coldplay frontman, Johnson was seen out to dinner with fellow singer Role Model days before New Year’s.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two were spotted getting cozy over a candlelit dinner with friends over the holidays, and sources say they got “very close,” with the Materialists star, 36, lying on Role Model, 28, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, and cuddling. Their relationship has not been confirmed, and this is all just rumors, but from photos posted by TMZ, they do look pretty close and cozy. That being said, anything can happen during the holidays. Since Johnson remained pretty tight-lipped when it came to her relationship with Martin, it’s possible the same will happen this time around if there is anything going on between them.

Monica Schipper/WireImage // Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Johnson was in an on-again/off-again relationship with Martin since 2017. They’ve been able to keep much of their relationship out of the spotlight, but were reportedly engaged before officially calling things off in June. One source claimed to PEOPLE that the breakup “feels final this time.” Rumors had been swirling about their breakup for months prior to June, especially after Johnson was seen at a charity gala in September 2024 sans engagement ring.

As for Pillsbury, he was previously in a relationship with influencer and model Emma Chamberlain, but the two broke things off in October 2023 after three years of dating. The breakup reportedly inspired his 2024 sophomore album, Kansas Anymore, which includes his viral single “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out,” from the extended edition. With Johnson and Pillsbury getting out of relationships, they both seem ready to move on. Whether that’s with each other remains to be seen.

If anything, they are both staying pretty busy, regardless of relationships. Johnson will be executive producing and starring in the upcoming psychological thriller Verity, based on the Colleen Hoover novel of the same name. She is also set to make her directorial debut with the film A Tree Is Blue, also serving as producer. Pillsbury, meanwhile, recently completed his second headlining tour, No Place Like Tour, which ran from 2024 to 2025, and opened for Gracie Abrams on her The Secret of Us Tour in 2024 and The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour in 2025.