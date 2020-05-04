Dakota Johnson Left Stranded as Car Breaks Down During Outing With Chris Martin’s Daughter Apple

Dakota Johnson found herself in an awkward situation with boyfriend Chris Martin's daughter Apple on Saturday. While out on a shopping trip, the Fifty Shades of Grey star and the 15-year-old ended up stranded at the Vintage Grocers in Malibu, California. The cause of the problems was the vintage Ford Shelby GT350 that Johnson was photographed behind the wheel of in photos shared by The Daily Mail. See them here. A good samaritan helped the women out before the Coldplay frontman appeared.

Photos showed Johnson and Apple stepping out of the vehicle to wait for assistance, decked out in masks due to California's coronavirus guidelines. The whole incident lasted around 20 minutes, with Martin arriving after receiving some assistance and getting the classic car started. He followed them home in his own black Porsche SUV according to the outlet.

Martin and Johnson were rumored to have broken up back in August 2019, but have since gotten back together and seem to be growing closer. That also means the 30-year-old actress is getting closer to Martin's children and even has a warm relationship with ex Gwyneth Paltrow.

"I love her," Paltrow told the Harper's Bazaar about Johnson back in January. "I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her."

"I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by?" she continued. "There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that."

Paltrow and Martin share 15-year-old Apple and 13-year-old Moses, with the Goop founder describing the relationship with Martin and "ever-changing" that is far smoother now after some hard periods when the relationship first ended.

"It’s not like there’s a finish line: 'Oh, we consciously uncoupled; we’re done,'" Paltrow added referencing the former couple's now-iconic break-up line. "It’s a lifelong commitment to constantly reinvent your relationship with your ex, which you do presumably because you have children together. I don’t see a reason to do it if you don’t have children together. Some people do."