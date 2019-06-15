Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Breakup After Almost 2 Years Together

Coldplay singer Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson have reportedly broken up after almost two years of dating.

Sources told The Sun that Martin, 42, and Johnson, 29, called it quits in a move that surprised their close friends.

“Chris and Dakota were very easygoing and always seemed really happy together,” a friend told the U.K. tabloid. “There was talk of engagement but now he says they have gone their separate ways, which has come as a real surprise to everyone.”

The split came just a few months after another source told The Sun Martin and Johnson were thinking about getting married.

“They will probably get married. It’s serious. Chris (likes that) she doesn’t thrive on the spotlight and is very understated,” the source explained.

In December 2018, a source told Us Weekly that Martin is “head over heels” and they were going to get engaged soon. However, the source said Martin wanted to wait until after his ex-wife, actress Gwyneth Paltrow, married television producer Brad Falchuk before taking a big step in his relationship with Johnson.

“He wanted to make sure the kids didn’t have too much change all at once,” the source said. “He’s a great dad.”

Martin and Paltrow were married for 13 years before they broke up in 2014. The former couple are parents to daughter Apple, 15, and Moses, 13.

Martin and Johnson began dating in October 2017. Meanwhile, Paltrow and Falchuk, a prolific producer known for his work with American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy, married in the Hamptons on Sept. 29, 2018.

In October 2018, Johnson and Martin were at the center of pregnancy rumors after blue and pink balloons were spotted at Martin’s home. A representative said the balloons were for Johnson’s birthday party.

“The only thing I’m pregnant with is a lot of really good ideas, but not any babies,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star told Ellen DeGeneres a few days after the rumor began.

“It was my birthday and there were balloons that happened to be pink and blue and so then I was pregnant,” she went on to explain. “I didn’t know that the balloons were gonna be released. They were just in an arch, but I guess that accidentally happened one of the ends just got let go.”

Johnson said the rumor was so widespread that people were congratulating her, putting her in the awkward situation of telling them there was a party they weren’t invited to.

Aside from denying the pregnancy rumor, Johnson and Martin kept their relationship private. However, Johnson’s father, actor Don Johnson, gave the relationship his seal of approval in a Daily Mail interview.

Coldplay’s most recent studio album is 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams, and they released a documentary of the same name last year. As for Johnson, she was last seen in Suspiria and Bad Times at the El Royale. Her next film, The Peanut Butter Falcon, opens in August.

Photo credit: Getty Images