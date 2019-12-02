Ellen DeGeneres’ Cowboys Game With George W. Bush Helped Spark Dakota Johnson’s Awkward Birthday Interview

While one could chalk up Dakota Johnson‘s interview with Ellen DeGeneres as just an awkward one-off between the famous faces, there is actually another piece that relates to a controversy that won’t go away.

Back in October, DeGeneres was spotted sitting next to former President George W. Bush at the Dallas Cowboys game against the Green Bay Packers. Her wife Portia De Rossi was also present and the scene ended up being shown on FOX’s broadcast of the game.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many were left scratching their heads over the incident, leading to DeGeneres even clarifying why she sat next to Bush at the game despite his support of a constitutional ban on gay marriage.

“Here’s the thing: I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different and I think that we’ve forgotten that we’re all different,” DeGeneres said on her show. “For instance, I wish people wouldn’t wear fur. I don’t like it, but I’m friends with people who wear fur and I’m friends with people who are furry, as a matter of fact.”

Now the outrage over this incident has died down a bit, but Johnson’s awkward interview has brought up an interesting tidbit on social media.

If the party was the weekend of October 4th-6th, that was when Ellen was at the Cowboys game with Bush. — Rick Katschke (@hostandguest) November 30, 2019

As it turns out Johnson’s party was in Malibu on October 4, featuring a who’s who of stars like Miley Cyrus, boyfriend Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow and Avengers star Robert Downey Jr. in attendance. But no Ellen. That would be because she was likely in Dallas or preparing to travel to attend the Cowboys game.

It’s a revelation that didn’t sit well with many fans online and fueled critics too.

“She deadass when out of her way to not attend the birthday party so she could rub elbows with former president George Bush to watch a football game..then had the GAUL to pretend like she didn’t get an invite and try to make Dakota feel guilty about it?” one critic wrote.

OH MY GOD. — George Civeris (@georgeciveris) November 30, 2019

“And I’m sure Dakota knew exactly why Ellen didn’t come the whole time tbh,” another replied.

It is an idea that might lend some support to the odd moment during Johnson’s interview with DeGeneres. It could also explain why she chose a different comedian than DeGeneres as her favorite.

“Last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of s— about not inviting you. But I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited,” Johnson said on the show.

Safe to say it will be interesting to watch the next time Johnson appears on the show.