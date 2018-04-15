Dakota Fanning Calls Brittany Murphy ‘Ray of Sunshine’ in Heartfelt Tribute

Dakota Fanning is missing her beloved late co-star Brittany Murphy.

The 24-year-old actress uploaded a sweet throwback photo on Instagram Friday of herself with Murphy on the set of their 2003 film, Uptown Girls. In the nostalgic snapshot, the two strike a pose with winning smiles as they throw their arms into the air.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“#fbf Brittany Murphy was a ray of sunshine that made every day of filming magical for me. #uptowngirls,” Fanning captioned photo.

Six years after the release of the film — in which Murphy starred as Fanning’s nanny — Murphy died suddenly in December of 2009 at just 32 years old. She passed away after collapsing in the bathroom of her Hollywood home.

The Los Angeles County coroner later concluded that Murphy died of pneumonia, combined with anemia and “multiple drug intoxication” from prescription and over-the-counter medication.

Even today, Murphy’s death is still shrouded in a bit of mystery, as her death came on rather suddenly and her husband, Simon Monjack, died just five months after Murphy, of the same causes.

The actress is best known for her roles in 1995’s Clueless and 2002’s 8 Mile with Eminem. She also appeared in Girl Interrupted, Little Black Book, and Just Married.