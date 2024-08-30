How Robert Pattison Is Handling Becoming a Dad

Robert Pattinson may have a prolific acting career with roles in the Twilight films, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, The Batman, and more, but his favorite role yet is that of dad. The actor stepped into fatherhood in March after welcoming his first child, a baby girl, with fiancée Suki Waterhouse, with a source revealing that the star has "totally embraced the responsibility" of fatherhood," so much so that he is reportedly hitting the breaks on his Hollywood career, at least for the time being.

"Becoming a dad meant that Rob put the brakes on literally everything else he had going on, including his Batman franchise, to just focus on being present for and dedicated to his new family," an insider recently told Life & Style. "You have to understand how rare that actually is in Hollywood, especially for somebody on real hot streak in his peak earning years like Rob is. But he is utterly devoted to Suki and to their new situation together."

After Waterhouse announced in November while performing at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico that she and the Twilight actor were expecting their first child together, the couple welcomed their bundle of joy a few weeks later. In March, the couple was spotted taking a stroll together while pushing a pram-style stroller, with Waterhouse confirming the birth a few days later when she shared a Polaroid of her cradling her newborn, writing, "Welcome to the world angel."

According to Life & Style's insider, "becoming a father changed everything about him and he has totally embraced the responsibility of being at home and raising an infant. Nothing can or will distract him from that, least of all the giant paydays he can command thanks to his Batman success."

The insider noted that "money has never been the thing that motivates Rob," revealing that the actor has reportedly "completely cleared his schedule until next January to focus on his family, and he's never been happier than he is with all this new responsibility he's taken on!"

Pattinson and Waterhouse have been dating for five years and were first romantically linked in July 2018, when a source told PEOPLE that the two stars were "dating" after they were first spotted indulging in some PDA while in London. Their relationship was reportedly put "on the fast track" while living together in London during the COVID-19 pandemic, and in December 2023, sources confirmed that they were engaged, stating that "they both want to be married. It's important for them."