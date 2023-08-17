Stevie Nicks Weighs in on 'Daisy Jones & the Six', Which Is Rumored to Be Based on Fleetwood Mac

Steve Nicks is sharing her thoughts on Daisy Jones & the Six. Although the musical drama miniseries premiered on Prime Video in March, the legendary musician has finally gotten around to it, at least for a second watch. The series follows a rock band in the 1970s and their rise to fame, exploring the reason behind their split. It's based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid and is rumored to be based on Fleetwood Mac. As a longtime member of the pop rock band, Nicks felt it necessary to weigh in on the series.

She took to Instagram after binge-watching the series a second time, noting that, "In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story." Nicks also said that the series "brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story." While "it was very emotional" for her, Nicks wished that her bandmate, the late Christine McVie "could have seen it. She would have loved it."

Not only that, but Stevie Nicks even says she hopes the series continues. Even though it is a miniseries, there's always the chance that it could expand and continue to explore the band, even if it's in a different way. Praise that high from the musician is not to be overlooked, and much of the Daisy Jones cast replied to her post as grateful as ever. Executive producer Reese Witherspoon replied as well, saying that it "means the world" to the whole Daisy Jones & the Six team. The Legally Blonde actress thanked Nicks for "cutting the path."

Daisy Jones & the Six has been getting a lot of praise in recent months since its premiere. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has a 70 percent on the Tomatometer and an 82 percent for audience score. The Prime musical drama picked up a lot of Emmy nominations as well, with nine total nominations. Because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the 2023 Emmy Awards have been pushed back to January 15, 2024 instead of September 18, 2023. It wouldn't be surprising if Daisy Jones took home some awards, but fans will have to tune in to see.

Since Daisy Jones & the Six officially has the stamp of approval from Stevie Nicks, fans need to watch it on Prime Video. All 10 episodes are streaming on the platform. The 2019 novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid should also be read to get the full experience and to keep occupied until, hopefully, another season is made. You never know what could happen.