‘The Daily Show’: Trevor Noah Says He Has ‘Permanent, Severe and Grievous’ Injury After Alleged Botched Surgery

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is dealing with a concerning medical issue. The comedian’s condition came out as he filed a lawsuit against a New York City hospital and doctor for an alleged botched surgery in 2020. Noah, 37, said he suffered “permanent, severe, and grievous” injuries after the surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery. The hospital has denied the comedian’s claims, calling them “meritless.”

Noah sued the hospital and Dr. Riley J. Williams III in November, according to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE. The Grammy Awards host was a patient between Aug. 25, 2020, and Dec. 17, 2020, and said his surgery was on Nov. 23, 2020. The defendants were “negligent and careless in failing to treat and care for [him] in a careful and skillful manner,” Noah’s court documents read. He also accused Williams and the hospital of not using “approved methods in general use in the care and treatment.”

The defendants also failed to prescribe Noah the “proper” medication and did not “discontinue certain prescription medications” as they should have, Noah claims. The doctor and hospital also failed “to use proper tests and examinations in order to diagnose the conditions” he suffered from. After the surgery, Noah suffered “serious personal injury,” according to the lawsuit. His injuries were described as “permanent, severe, and grievous.” He was allegedly left “rendered sick, sore, lame, and disabled,” after the surgery.

The lawsuit includes a long list of alleged effects of the botched surgery. Noah allegedly “sustained severe and painful personal injuries; sustained severe nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress, and great physical pain; was confined to bed and home for a long period of time; was compelled to undergo hospital and medical aid, treatment, and attention; has suffered loss of enjoyment of life; was prevented from engaging in his usual occupation for a long period of time; and since some of his injuries are of a permanent nature, he will continue to suffer similar damages in the future,” the documents read.

Noah has not commented on the lawsuit and it’s unclear what kind of procedure he had. Williams is a Yale and Standford graduate whose specialties are knee, shoulder, and elbow surgery notes the New York Daily News. He is the medical director and head team orthopedic surgeon for the Brooklyn Nets, the New York Red Bulls, the Iona College Department of Athletics, and multiple WNBA teams. He is a physician for Team USA Basketball.

The Hospital for Special Surgery denied Noah’s allegations. “HSS received a complaint filed on behalf of Mr. Trevor Noah. We have shared with Mr. Noah’s attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless,” a hospital representative told PEOPLE. “Due to HIPAA, we are restricted by law from addressing publicly specific aspects of the treatment of any patient.”

