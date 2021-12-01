Emmy-Winning Comedian to Host the 2022 Grammys

After hosting this year’s awkward Grammy Awards in March, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will get to host a more traditional Grammys ceremony in 2022. Noah was picked to host the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, which will be broadcast live on Jan. 31, by which time the Staples Center will already be known as Crypto.com Arena. Noah is the Emmy-winning comedian who took over hosting The Daily Show from Jon Stewart in 2015.

“Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March’s GRAMMYs®, and we can’t wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount+ again this year,” George Cheeks, President and CEO, CBS and Chief Content Officer, News & Sports, Paramount+, said in a statement Wednesday. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said they were “so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were postponed until March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Noah hosted live from the Los Angeles Convention Center, with the Staples Center serving as a backdrop. The awards were presented outdoors, while musicians performed indoors, with a mix of songs pre-taped to limit physical contact. The ceremony saw Taylor Swift win Album of the Year for Folklore, while Billie Eilish won Record of the Year for “Everything I Wanted.” H.E.R.’s “I Can’t Breathe” won Song of the Year.

Noah was chosen to host the show just a week after the nominees for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards were announced. This is the first time there will be 10 nominees in the major General Field categories, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. The Album of the Year nominees are We Are by Jon Batiste; Love for Sale by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga; Justin Bieber’s Justice; Doja Cat’s Planet Her; Eilish’s Happier Than Ever; Back of My Mind by H.E.R., Montero by Lil Nas X; Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour; Swift’s Evermore; and Kanye West’s Donda. The Best New Artist nominees are Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, Finneas, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid Laroi, Arlo Parks, Rodrigo, and Saweetie. Batiste is the most-nominated artist with 11 nominations.

The Grammys will start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live on Monday, Jan. 31 on CBS. It will also be streamed live on Paramount+. The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony at the Microsoft Theater will start at 12:30 p.m. PT on Jan. 31 and will be streamed live on grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.

Noah, who was born in South Africa, rose to prominence in the U.S. in 2014 when he joined The Daily Show as a correspondent. The following year, he took over the show as host in 2015 after Stewart stepped down. In 2017, he won an Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series for The Daily Show – Between the Scenes. Earlier this year, he was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) for hosting the Grammys, his 11th Emmy nomination.