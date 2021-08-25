'CSI' Fans Send Love to William Petersen After Hospitalization
CSI fans are sending their love and support to series star William Petersen after the actor was recently hospitalized. On Sunday, E! News reported that Petersen began to feel unwell on the set of the CSI revival on Friday. He was transported to a medical care facility "as a precautionary measure." Petersen has been hard at work o the new franchise installment, CSI: Vegas.
"Billy wasn't feeling well on Friday," a rep for Petersen said in a statement. "He is exhausted from long hours on set for the past 12 weeks. He was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure." It is also reported that Petersen had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance, amplifying fans' concerns. Thankfully, it is also reported that Petersen has already been discharged and is starting to feel much better. Scroll down to read some kind words from CSI fans who've been sending positive energy to Petersen.
Hope you get better soon, mate. We still need the star of #ToLiveAndDieInLA around.https://t.co/DigP9grQRj— Fede (@Rico3Carte) August 23, 2021
"Hope he feels better soon," one thoughtful fan tweeted, then adding a red heart emoji.prevnext
Longtime "CSI" star William Petersen fell ill on the set of "CSI: Las Vegas" and was taken away by ambulance. William's rep confirmed that the actor was hospitalized briefly, but he is now home and feeling much better. 👍 pic.twitter.com/CoFZBuh2dM— Sumner (@diamondlass99) August 22, 2021
"Get well man!" another fan tweeted.prevnext
Prayers.Sent.😇💗— PRINCESS KIMBERLY (@PRINCES41681554) August 23, 2021
"God speed to Peterson," someone else offered.prevnext
Noooo. Hope he’s getting better. Man’s the goat on that show. 🙏🏽✨— 🤍✨AWalkingMillionaire🥂 (@ang_snoog) August 23, 2021
"Hope William Petersen is feeling better now. Such a legend," somebody else commented.prevnext
William Petersen the star of CSI,— Moises Lopez (@chapoisat) August 22, 2021
He had a terrifying situation while working this week, he had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital after falling ill on set on the set of CSI: Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/zzZsmjyEMi
"All my prayers to William Petersen, his family, friends, and loved ones and their health. God Bless You All," a Twitter user wrote.prevnext
Back in the day he always threw himself into that role which such intensity that I'm assuming he's still the same way all these years later. Can't wait to see these new episodes! #CSIVegas— Paulette Darcey (@PollyfromBoston) August 22, 2021
"Please take care of yourself sweet William," a concerned fan tweeted. "I am so happy to see you will be back -- I cant wait!"prevnext
Yes, that's great to hear, we were very concerned for a while.— 𝐂𝐒𝐈 𝐃𝐈𝐄𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐃𝐒 (@CSI_Diehards) August 22, 2021
"Great to hear he is doing better!" one last CSI fan exclaimed.prev