William Petersen, 'CSI' Star, Hospitalized After Becoming Ill While Filming

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation star William Petersen was hospitalized while filming the new CBS spin-off, CSI: Vegas, on Friday. Petersen, 68, fell ill on set and told the director he needed a break, but an ambulance was later called to take him to a nearby hospital, his representatives told TMZ Sunday. The actor is playing Gil Grissom, the same character he played for the first nine seasons of CSI, in the new series.

After Petersen asked the director if he could take a break, it became clear he might need medical attention. He was rushed to a nearby hospital out of an abundance of caution, his rep told TMZ. It's not clear what the health emergency was, but his representative said the actor was working long days for the past 12 weeks while filming CSI: Vegas. This might have been a case of exhaustion or overexertion. Petersen has since been released from the hospital, but it is not known if he has resumed filming.

Petersen was the face of the CSI franchise during its first nine seasons, and he made later appearances in a Season 11 episode. He also guest-starred in the feature-length finale, "Immortality" in 2015. Jorja Fox, Wallace Langham, and Paul Guilfoyle are also returning for the new CSI: Vegas series. Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez, Mandeep Dhillon, and Jamie McShane joined in new roles.

In May, CBS released a teaser for CSI: Vegas, featuring Petersen talking about how "excited" he was to return to the franchise. "The way we solved crimes 20 years ago is too different than the way they solve crimes now," the actor explained. "It's a different world." Executive producer Jason Tracey also teased that the new show will "go deeper and showcase some of what's new in criminal forensics."

CSI: Vegas will launch on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. ET, following the Season 3 premiere of Tough as Nails. This is the first new CSI series since the short-lived CSI: Cyber ended in 2016. The original series, which was one of the most popular shows in the world at one point, also led to the successful spin-offs CSI: Miami (2002-2012) and CSI: NY (2004-2013).

Petersen earned three Primetime Emmy nominations as an executive producer on CSI. He also won a Screen Actors Guild Award with his co-stars in 2005. He also starred in the films To Live and Die in L.A., Manhunter, and Seeking a Friend for the End of the World.