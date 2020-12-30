How 'Criminal Minds' Star Shemar Moore Has Spent His Coronavirus Isolation

Shemar Moore, star of S.W.A.T. and Criminal Minds, is one of the millions that had to head into isolation once COVID-19 became a major issue. He and his coworkers had to remain at home for a while before returning to set to crank out another season of action-packed drama. However, the TV star quickly showed that he would keep positive during a stressful year while helping his friends and followers on social media.

Moore has spent considerable time at home during quarantine but has continued to provide entertainment for his fans. He showed off the new addition to his garage, his workout routine and a massive Christmas tree. Moore also revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus and dealt with some unpleasant symptoms. Here is how Moore has spent his time in isolation.