'Nightmare Before Christmas' Legend Dies in His Sleep: Ken Page Was 70

The Broadway community is in mourning following the passing of acclaimed actor Ken Page, whose voice performance as the villainous Oogie Boogie in the Disney classic The Nightmare Before Christmas established him as a beloved figure in the entertainment world. Page, who was 70 years old, died peacefully in his sleep at his home in St. Louis, Missouri.

The news of Page's death was announced by his friend and fellow actress, Dorian Hannaway, who took to Facebook to share her grief, writing, "Ken Page has passed onto the next show. My heart is broken." Actress Shari Belafonte also paid tribute to the late actor, describing him as "one of the sweetest, most talented guys on the planet." Page's passing comes on the same day as the tragic loss of Tony-winning performer Gavin Creel, further amplifying the sense of profound loss felt within the Broadway community.

Born on Jan. 20, 1954, in St. Louis, Page's career spanned both stage and screen. He made his Broadway debut in 1975, originating the role of the Lion in the hit musical The Wiz. Over the course of his two-decade-plus career on the stage, Page went on to take on other iconic roles, including Nicely-Nicely Johnson in the 1976 revival of Guys and Dolls, Old Deuteronomy in the original Broadway production of Cats, and Fats Waller in Ain't Misbehavin', for which he earned a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Musical in 1978.

Beyond his Broadway triumphs, Page also maintained an extensive filmography, appearing in movies like Torch Song Trilogy and Dreamgirls. On television, he made guest appearances on shows ranging from Gimme a Break! to Touched by an Angel. However, it was his unforgettable voice performance as the sinister Oogie Boogie in Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas that cemented his place in popular culture.

Speaking about the role in a 2022 interview, Page recalled the producers' desire to find "someone who was Cab Calloway-esque, Fats Waller-esque" to bring the character to life. He described his interpretation as "somewhere between the voice of the demon in The Exorcist and the cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz." Page's rich, resonant vocals and commanding presence made Oogie Boogie an instantly iconic villain, enchanting generations of fans.

While details surrounding Page's cause of death have not been officially released, his longtime representative, Lance Kirkland, shared a poignant tribute, describing Page as a "beautiful, talented man who was larger than life" and someone who was "loved and adored by so many and will be missed so much."