Legendary Singer-Songwriter JD Souther Has Died

'You're Only Lonely' singer J.D. Souther, who wrote songs for the Eagles and Linda Ronstadt, has passed away at the age of 78.

Legendary singer-songwriter J.D. Souther has died. He was 78. No cause of death has been shared but, in a memorial on his website, it was noted that Souther "passed away peacefully in his New Mexico home."

Souther is well-known for his contributions to the country rock world, including co-writing some of the Eagles' biggest hits, including "Best of My Love" and "Heartache Tonight." He has also been featured in high-profile collaborations with artists such as James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, Southern grew up in Amarillo, Texas. He came to be a close friend of the Eagles' Glenn Frey, and the pair worked together on some of the band's greatest songs. Other artists who Souther wrote songs for and/or collaborated with over the years include Bonnie Raitt, Don Henley, Christopher Cross, Dan Fogelberg, and Roy Orbison.

Souther also wrote and recorded his own music, first with his band The Cinders — also known as John Davis and The Cinders — before going solo. Some of his biggest songs as a solo artist are "You're Only Lonely," New Kid in Town," and "Jesus in 3/4 Time." Throughout his career, Souther released nine albums.

Notably, Souther was about to begin a tour with Karla Bonoff on September 24 in Phoenix, which would have run through the new year. The statement on his website confirms that this will be cancelled.

Souther is survived by his two sisters, his former wife and her daughter, his beloved dogs Layla and Bob, and by countless friends and colleagues within the music community and beyond. In leau of flowers, donations can be made in Souther's honor to Best Friends Animal Society, an organization said to be "very important to him."