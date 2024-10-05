'Masterchef' Personality Greg Malouf Has Died

In recent days, the culinary world has mourned the death of Greg Malouf, the Australian chef and author who passed away at the age of 65 in his Dubai residence. Malouf, celebrated for his innovative approach to Middle Eastern cuisine, left an enduring impression on the global gastronomic landscape.

Born to Lebanese parents in Melbourne, Malouf's journey in the culinary arts was truly inspiring. He rose to prominence as a Michelin-starred and hatted chef, earning acclaim for his leadership at several of Melbourne's most esteemed dining establishments, according to Hospitality. His tenure at O'Connell's in the 1990s and later at Momo solidified his reputation as a culinary trailblazer.

Malouf's influence extended far beyond the kitchen. He became a familiar face on Australian television, appearing on popular shows such as Food Safari and MasterChef Australia. His charismatic presence and culinary expertise endeared him to audiences nationwide.

In addition to his on-screen contributions, Malouf co-authored eight cookbooks with his ex-wife, Lucy Malouf. These publications not only showcased his culinary prowess but also played a crucial role in introducing Middle Eastern flavors and techniques to a broader audience. His most recent work, Suqar, earned him the James Beard Award, further cementing his status as a culinary luminary.

Malouf's journey was not without challenges. Throughout his life, he faced significant health issues, including undergoing two heart transplants. Despite these obstacles, he remained dedicated to his craft. As his family stated via Hospitality, "He always expressed his deep gratitude for these gifts, which allowed him to pursue a rich and rewarding life."

He is widely credited with introducing and popularizing Middle Eastern flavors in Australia, earning him the moniker "master of Middle Eastern food." Malouf's approach to cooking was characterized by a deep respect for cultural heritage, combined with an innovative spirit that pushed the boundaries of traditional recipes.

Since the news of Malouf's passing, tributes from fellow chefs and industry professionals have poured in. Chef Tom Sarafian lauded him as "one of the most influential chefs Australia has ever seen," adding, "He put the misunderstood and too often underappreciated food of the Levant into the limelight," via Hospitality.

Former MasterChef judge George Calombaris took to Instagram to express his sorrow, describing Malouf as "a giant of a human" and "a beautiful man." Calombaris wrote, "Along with so many today is a sad day for us all. We loss a giant of a human. A beautiful man. Yes an amazing chef. I send love to his family and strength. I will miss the banter of all things Greek v Lebanese food. RIP great man. See you on the other side."

At the time of his passing, Malouf was in the midst of working on a new cookbook focusing on the cuisine of North Africa's Maghreb region. Having conducted research trips to Tunisia and Morocco, he was eagerly anticipating a visit to Algeria for further inspiration. The book was slated for publication in late 2026, showcasing Malouf's enduring passion for exploring and sharing diverse culinary traditions, according to The Bookseller.

Throughout his career, Malouf garnered numerous accolades. He was awarded a Michelin star during his tenure at Petersham Nurseries in London, and his restaurants in Melbourne consistently received high praise from critics. Per the outlet, his establishment, Momo, was awarded "two hats" at Australia's prestigious Good Food awards, a testament to his culinary excellence.

Beyond his professional achievements, Malouf was remembered fondly for his personal qualities. As Hardie Grant, his publisher, stated via The Bookseller, "While Greg's culinary influence touched many thousands of people around the world–through the dishes he cooked at his restaurants, his mentorship of countless aspiring chefs and through the recipes in his books–those who knew him personally will remember his warmth, kindness, generosity and enduring humility, and his loyalty and love for family and friends."

As the culinary community reflects on Malouf's legacy, his family has requested privacy during this difficult time. The exact date and cause of his death have not been disclosed, and funeral arrangements are pending.