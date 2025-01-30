‘Crazed’ Stalker Broke Into Kid Cudi’s Home in Scary Incident

Kid Cudi is feeling shaken after an “unhinged fan” broke into his home earlier this month. The “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper, 40, took to his Instagram Story on Jan. 23 to shut down any jokes being made about the incident, which was reported by TMZ a week prior.

The outlet had reported on Jan. 16 that police had arrested an intruder at Kid Cudi’s Los Angeles home after he was spotted in the kitchen by security cameras. The musician was not home at the time of the intrusion but clarified what had happened in his Story statement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rapper Kid Cudi performs onstage during Day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

“Hey, so I wanna clear this up cause I see the internet’s running w things and making jokes and this sh– is not funny,” he wrote. “The person that broke into my house was a crazed fan that has been stalking me for years without me knowing. He’s been to shows, events I’ve done in the States and overseas.”

Kid Cudi went on to share some of the terrifying lengths his alleged stalker had gone to in order to be close to him. “He drove across the country and broke into my house hoping to talk w me about collabing and ideas he had,” the “Mr. Rager” artist continued. “There is nothing funny about this. My privacy was violated, and now I have to protect myself. I don’t feel safe now. He rummaged through personal things, my fiancee’s stuff, took a shower and ate, all while thinking he was actually gonna have a conversation w me. This is an unhinged 34 year old man. Not homeless.”

Kid Cudi attends the “Knuckles” Global Premiere at the Odeon Luxe West End on April 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Simon Ackerman/WireImage)

Kid Cudi revealed that he would be increasing security after the break-in, which has made him much more cautious about interacting with fans. “I’m gonna take some serious security measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” he wrote. “I’m not online to see the comments but word got back to me people are making light of this and it’s not okay. If I’m standoffish when you see me in public now, this is why.”

Earlier this month, Kid Cudi was forced to evacuate his Los Angeles home due to the devastating wildfires that had thousands fleeing the area. “Hey guys, had to evacuate my crib,” he wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. “Im safe, w my loved ones, dogs are safe. For all the folk who lost their homes, people that are dealing with this, my heart hurts for you and Im for praying us all and I send ALL my love to you and yours. if you have to evacuate, get out immediately. Dont hesitate. Be safe LA. Love you guys.”