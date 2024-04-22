Kid Cudi Suffers Painful Injury During Coachella

Kid Cudi took a nasty fall during his performance at Coachella 2024, and it turns out he broke a bone in his foot. The 40-year-old rapper tried to jump off the stage towards the end of his set, according to a report by HypeBeast, but he hurt himself in the process. He ended his set there, and he later posted on X explaining that his foot is broken.

"Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show," Kid Cudi wrote with a facepalm emoji. "Just leaving the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u for ur c oncerns and well wishes!! I love y'all man. I heard y'all still raging when I was offstage. Made me smile big." Thankfully, the set was nearly over, though it did cut off in the middle of a song – "Memories." Cudi reportedly had just one more song to go after that.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Iconic rapper Kid Cudi broke his foot during his Coachella performance when he attempted to jump off stage. pic.twitter.com/atZhc5THTY — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 22, 2024

Fans shared their sympathies and well-wishes for Cudi in the comments, and he interacted with many of them, sharing more details when possible. On Monday, he posted a follow-up video on his condition. He explained that the break had been in his heel, and he lamented this as a "major setback." He said that he is still hoping this will not impact his upcoming tour dates.

"Hey guys. S- got real yesterday. This is what happens when a 40-year-old man tries to prance around offstage, like he's 26 – like he used to do back in the day," he joked. I learned a valuable lesson. No more prancing around, jumping off stages. I'm hoping I'll be healed up in time for tour. That's the plan. I don't want to let you guys down... Not canceling anything just yet, just going to wait and see how things go."

Kid Cudi is the stage name for Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, an Ohio native who moved to New York City in the hopes of making it as a musician. He found success as a rapper, singer, producer and songwriter, and has since taken on some major roles as an actor as well. He has had a big year so far with the release of his studio album Insano in January followed closely by Insano (Nitro Mega) in February.

Hello there ✌🏾🥹 pic.twitter.com/7JpaGR8Kpq — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) April 22, 2024

These days, Mescudi may actually be more recognizable to many people as an actor, not a rapper. He has had several prominent TV roles over the last decade or so, and even more major roles in movies recently. He starred in the acclaimed slasher X in 2022, and in the all-star ensemble of Don't Look Up, to name a few. His upcoming projects include the Netflix original film Teddy, which will also be his directorial debut, and an animated series called Entergalactic – a companion to his album by the same name.

At the time of this writing, Kid Cudi's tour is still going ahead as planned, and tickets are still on sale. The first show kicks off on June 28 in Austin, Texas. Any updates are likely to be posted on Kid Cudi's website and his social media pages.