Courtney Stodden Reaches out to Spirit of Janis Joplin

Courtney Stodden tried to connect with rock legend Janis Joplin by visiting the hotel room where the singer died 47 years ago.

The 23-year-old Stodden was seen visiting room 105 at the Highland Garden’s Hotel in Hollywood, reports The Daily Mail. She tried to connect with the “Piece of My Heart” singer by using a ouija board with the help of a psychic named Sham.

Joplin died at age 27 in 1970. She was found dead by producer Paul Rothchild after a heroin overdose.

Stodden also posed for a picture in the closet, where hundreds of graffiti messages have been left by fans over the years.

Stodden’s visit to the legendary hotel room came a few days after opening up about her battle with depression on Instagram.

“I feel too much,” Stodden wrote on Dec. 17. “I soak up too much energy from myself and others. I love too deeply. I’m extremely insecure. Terribly childlike and vulnerable. This is me and my struggle with depression. But I have faith I’ll prevail. If you’re a sufferer of anxiety or depression – know that you aren’t alone.”

“Depression is hard to kick,” read the text on the photo itself. “But I’ll get through it and so will you if you’re a sufferer.”

Two days later, Stodden posted another message, thanking her fans for their support and “positivity.”

“Thank you to everyone for your love, support, and compassion,” Stodden wrote. “Photoshopped bodies and the illusion of happiness doesn’t help depression. Let’s keep it real … not saying it’s wrong to post sexy images or happy photographs … because I do it and it makes me feel good about myself – but what really is therapeutic is honesty and exposing your raw self. The good, the bad AND the ugly. Sending love and positivity to everyone.”

Stodden has been in headlines since she was 16, when she married actor Doug Hutchison in 2011. He was 51 at the time. They split in 2016, but haven’t divorced yet.

