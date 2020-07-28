Courtney Stodden Poses for Bikini Photo Shoot Following Alleged Fling With Brian Austin Green

✖

Courtney Stodden is flaunting her curves as she promotes a new song inspired by her "entanglement" with Brian Austin Green last month. Sharing a number of photos wearing a blue snakeskin bikini to her Instagram Monday, Stodden reminded her followers to "smile" and stream her new song, "Side Effects," which is now available on Soundcloud.

The lyrics to the chorus of "Side Effects" read, "And now I’m so tired / Tired of it, I get so sick / Dealing with your Side / Side Effects, your side effects / You don’t know how hard it gets / When I suffer from your side effects / And now I’m so tired, Tired of it / Your side effects."

In a statement to Fox News about the new song, the Celebrity Big Brother alum said, "'Side Effects' is about that feeling you have when you leave an entanglement. You got a bad dose of a bad actor and just want to be sober again. The high isn’t worth the side effects." When asked if she was referring to Green, Stodden confirmed, "Yes, it’s inspired by that recent entanglement." While the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor may have been "the catalyst" for the song, Stodden insisted that overall, the single is "inspired about my love life."

Stodden did open up earlier this month to the outlet about her relationship with Green, which came shortly after his split from wife of 10 years, Megan Fox. "I had blocked him after several other women who he was playing came forward to me," Stodden alleged. "I stand with them and I believe them." Claiming Green is a "womanizer," Stodden accused the actor of wanting her to "remain his little secret."

Just days prior, Green told TMZ Stodden was "super nice but disappointing," in that she shared a video of the two of them in a hot tub to Instagram one day after he was spotted with model Tina Louise, which he alleged was designed to "create problems" for him. Stodden told Fox at the time she was "stunned" at what he had said about her. "He looks a bit unhinged," she continued. "The truth is that Brian is disappointed in himself."

Fox, meanwhile, is dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly, whom she met in March on the set of their movie together, Midnight in the Switchgrass. "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she explained on an episode of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast, Give Them Lala ... With Randall. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."