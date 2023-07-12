Megan Fox Covers up Brian Austin Green Tattoo With Risqué New Ink

Megan Fox has covered up a tattoo she got in honor of her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. The actress' risqué new ink was shared on Instagram by tattoo artist Jesse, who owns SYZYGY Precision Tattooing in Los Angeles, California. In the post, Jesse noted that the tattoo was a "coverup" of an old design that Fox has in her front waist area.

"Was able to completely hide the old tattoo underneath the new snake and flowers she wanted," Jesse wrote in the post caption. "Very grateful for all of the opportunity tattooing has given me and all of the cool people I've met along the way." The artist then added, "Thanks for your trust [Megan Fox]." Notably, Fox does not yet appear to have shared the new ink on her own social media.

The new coverup tattoo comes months after it was reported that Fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly split due to possible infidelity. Just ahead of Valentine's Day 2023, Fox deleted all traces of MGK from her Instagram and made a cryptic post about "dishonesty," before completely deleting everything from her Instagram account entirely. Fox later reactivated her account to share the following message: "There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but not limited to, actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons. You need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now." That post has since been deleted as well.

In Touch later shared comments from a source claiming to be close to the couple, who said, "Megan is at her wits' end with cheating rumors so much so that she deleted her entire Instagram and posted a weird statement. She is blocking anyone that communicates any unsolicited opinion on her relationship or tells her about what is being reported. She wants to hear none of it!"

More recently, the couple has been seen packing on PDA, and ET reported that a source close to them stated that they are working on their relationship. However, the insider added that they "still have trust issues" that they need to work on. "They have a lot to work out before they can think about moving forward together as partners," the source said. "MGK really loves Megan, and he is hopeful that they can get to a better place and be happy together. He knows he is going to have to go above and beyond to reconcile things with her."