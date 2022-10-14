Brian Austin Green Claps Back at Ex Over Alleged Custody Claims

Brian Austin Green is standing up in response to an alleged custody claim made by his ex, Vanessa Marcil. The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor took to his Instagram Stories Thursday after saying he "heard" Marcil was claiming he previously took her to court for child support in regards to their 20-year-old son Kassius.

"I just heard that my ex was claiming I spent years taking her to court and asking for child support," the actor wrote on his Story. "How was I the Respondent then??? #factsisfacts #thetruthshallsetyoufree." Included in the Story was a screenshot of court papers that appear to show Marcil listed as petitioner and Green as respondent.

Friday, Green followed up by posting records showing "some child custody payments" he made. "It's obviously a lie saying that child support was never asked for," he continued. "I'm a big boy. I can handle lies being made up about me as a person, but I take great pride in being a father and am tired of being talked about like I'm not. I love my kids and would do anything for them. #proudparentsstandup #dontletliarstakeyoureyeofftheball #receipts."

Green and Marcil dated for four years before their split in 2003, and Kassius was born in 2002. Green would go on to marry actress Megan Fox, and the two would go on to welcome three kids – Noah, 10, Journey, 8, and Bodhi, 6 – before splitting in 2020. Green is now dating Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, with whom he welcomed son Zane in June.

Green and Marcil have previously taken their relationship issues to social media, with the General Hospital alum accusing her ex of having "cut out" his oldest son from his life back in 2018. "12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody (that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support," Marcil alleged at the time. Since then, it appeared that the two had tried to repair their relationship, with Kassius visiting his father on the set of BH90210 in 2019. The father-son duo are currently co-starring in Rufus.