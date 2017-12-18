Celebrity

Courtney Stodden Opens up About Battle With Depression

Courtney Stodden is opening up to fans about her battle with depression.

The reality TV star has been concerning fans with cryptic photos and videos of her crying for weeks, but got candid about what she’s going through in an Instagram post Sunday.

“I feel too much,” Stodden captioned a black-and-white photo of herself. “I soak up too much energy from myself and others. I love too deeply. I’m extremely insecure. Terribly childlike and vulnerable. This is me and my struggle with depression. But I have faith I’ll prevail. If you’re a sufferer of anxiety or depression – know that you aren’t alone.”

“Depression is hard to kick,” she wrote on the image itself. “But I’ll get through it and so will you if you’re a sufferer.”

When she was 16, Stodden made her first appearance in the headlines when she married 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison in 2011.

The two split initially in 2013, but got back together less than a year later. In 2016, however, they called things quits for good after nearly six years of marriage.

During the last year of their marriage, Celebrity Big Brother alum experienced a miscarriage while pregnant with her first child, which Stodden said affected their relationship.

“It is with a heavy heart to inform you that last week Courtney Stodden suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage,” Stodden’s manager Gina Rodriguez said in a statement to PEOPLE in July 2016. “Courtney and her husband, Doug, are at an emotional loss for words and are using this time to grieve with their close family and friends. Please respect their privacy as the couple try to cope with losing their precious baby and seek the support they both need.”

In February, Stodden discussed the couple’s split with the publication.

“We have not signed divorce papers yet. We are legally separated … it’s only been, like, two and a half months,” Stodden said. “I’m also trying to take things slow because I love him and it’s really hard on him … it’s extremely sensitive.”

“I don’t really like having regrets. I don’t really want to live that way and harp on something I feel like I shouldn’t have done,” Stodden continued. “Yeah, I feel like [my marriage] affected me in ways. And they’re playing themselves out now. I feel like I really didn’t get a chance to do a lot of the things a normal 16-year-old … ultimately 22-year-old girl experiences.”

