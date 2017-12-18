Courtney Stodden Opens up About Battle With Depression

Courtney Stodden is opening up to fans about her battle with depression.

The reality TV star has been concerning fans with cryptic photos and videos of her crying for weeks, but got candid about what she’s going through in an Instagram post Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I feel too much,” Stodden captioned a black-and-white photo of herself. “I soak up too much energy from myself and others. I love too deeply. I’m extremely insecure. Terribly childlike and vulnerable. This is me and my struggle with depression. But I have faith I’ll prevail. If you’re a sufferer of anxiety or depression – know that you aren’t alone.”

“Depression is hard to kick,” she wrote on the image itself. “But I’ll get through it and so will you if you’re a sufferer.”

When she was 16, Stodden made her first appearance in the headlines when she married 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison in 2011.

The two split initially in 2013, but got back together less than a year later. In 2016, however, they called things quits for good after nearly six years of marriage.

During the last year of their marriage, Celebrity Big Brother alum experienced a miscarriage while pregnant with her first child, which Stodden said affected their relationship.