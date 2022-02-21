Courteney Cox Says She Looked ‘Really Strange’ After Cosmetic Procedures

Courteney Cox has given up on chasing youth after previous procedures left her looking “really strange,” the actress admits in a new interview with the UK’s Sunday Times Style magazine ahead of the premiere of her new Starz show Shining Vale. The actress, 57, portrays a character in the new comedy-horror series going through menopause and a “midlife crisis,” which Cox says mirrors her own realization that she’s coming up on 60 years old herself.

“Oh God, it’s so hard to even hear or say. I can’t believe it. There’s nothing wrong with being 60, I just can’t believe it. Time goes so fast,” she said. “There’s no question that I am more grounded, I’ve learnt so much in my life – what to enjoy, what to try to do more of and what to let go of.” When it comes to things she has let go of, the Friends star said looking the same as she did earlier in her life is one of the priorities that’s fallen by the wayside.

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years,” she admitted. “And I didn’t realize that, oh s—, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.” Reflecting on the media coverage of actors’ aging, the Scream star noted, “The scrutiny is intense, but I don’t know if it could be more intense than what I put on myself.”

Looking back at her career as she nears 60, Cox said she’s rebuilding her confidence after a pilot she filmed a few years back didn’t make it to production. “It shook me for a little while. I mean for years in some weird way, like, I was scared to go back out,” she said. When it comes to reviews and critics, the actress added, “It’s best not to read them at all, but I do and sometimes I go straight for where my name is. Let me skip all the ‘What do you think about the film?’ Just, what did you say about me?” Shining Vale premieres March 6 on Starz.