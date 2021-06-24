'Friends' Star Courteney Cox Reveals One Aspect of Series That Left Her Hurt

✖

Following the highly-anticipated Friends Reunion on HBO Max, lead star Courteney Cox is confessing there is something about being part of the award-winning cast that has left her hurt throughout the years. While the popular series ran through 1994 to 2004, all of her co-stars including Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry were all nominated for Emmys, except her. While she admits she was thrilled for her in-real-life friends, she did feel a bit left out that she was the only one who was never even nominated.

During an interview with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Cox sat alongside Aniston and Kudrow shared how she felt about it. "I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, 'Oh, I'm the only one?,' it hurt," she said according to The Blast. Cox played the one-of-a-kind role of Monica Geller, who was the sister of Ross Geller (Schwimmer), and fans could probably agree that without her role, it wouldn't have been the same. Aniston, who played the beloved role of Rachel Green on the series, was nominated and won an Emmy for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy" in 2002. Just a few years prior, Kudrow, who played the hilarious role of Phoebe Buffay, won an Emmy for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy" in 1998.

LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer were also all nominated for an Emmy as well, but Cox was the last one standing of the group to go without a nomination. Following her Friends years, she eventually got a nomination for her role as Jules Cobb on Cougar Town. "The only thing that made me feel good — because they've all won and they've gotten so many accolades — I got nominated for Cougar Town the first year — a Golden Globe. And I wont say, 'Oh, who cares?' But it meant everything to me." She went on to explain that the nomination made her feel seen and like she was respected among her peers as a true Hollywood actress.

"I wanted me peers to respect me and I know that the Golden Globes is not your peers, necessarily, but it's like, 'Ah!' It took a little of the sting out," she explained. Whether she has a piece of gold sitting on a shelf somewhere in her house or not, fans of the hit series have praised the actress for her role and work throughout the years, along with the rest of the cast. While it seems to be somewhat of a trend these days for reboots to bring back the nostalgia of the 90s and early 2000s, Friends won't be on that list. It was confirmed on the Reunion that because each character ended on a positive note, the cast and crew want to keep it that way.