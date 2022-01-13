‘Friends’ Alum Courteney Cox Starring in New Horror-Comedy Series, See the First Trailer

Friends alum Courteney Cox is starring in a new horror-comedy series with Greg Kinnear, and the first teaser trailer for the series has just been released. The show is titled Shining Vale and it follows a Patricia “Pat” Phelps (Cox) and her husband Terry (Kinnear) as they move their dysfunctional family “from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place.” However, “no one seems to notice except for Pat, who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed – turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same.”

In the trailer, Pat and Terry are surveying their new home, courtesy of realtor Robyn Court (Sherilyn Fenn) when they reveal that Pat is an author who wrote a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel, which Robyn refers to as “lady porn.” As they look around, she mentions that the home has been empty for a couple of years, which should probably raise more concerns than it does. Per a synopsis of the show, the couple chose to move as “a last-ditch effort to save their marriage.” Pat and Terry “cash in all their savings and move the family move from the ‘crazy’ of the city to a large, old house in the suburbs that has a storied past of its own. Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real.”

Additionally, Mira Sorvino stars in Shining Vale, as Rosemary. Little is known about the character at this time, but she “is either Pat’s alter ego, a split personality, her id, her muse, or a demon trying to possess her.” Merrin Dungey co-stars as well, playing Pat’s oldest friend, and book editor, Kam. Finally, Gus Birney and Dylan Gage play Pat and Terry’s teenage kids, Gaynor and Jake. Shining Vale premieres Sunday, March 6 on STARZ.

Before Shining Vale, fans can see Cox in the new , which officially opens in theaters on Friday. The new film brings back Cox and her fellow franchise stars Neve Campbell and David Arquette. In the first trailer for Scream, Woodsboro teen Tara (Jenna Ortega) is seen being stalked and attacked by Ghostface, similar to how Drew Barrymore’s Casey Becker was killed in the first film. Dewey (Arquette), who appears to no longer be sheriff of Woodsboro, phones Sidney (Neve) and tells her “it’s happening” again. The chaos and bloodshed bring the final three survivors back together once more, as they are the only ones who’ve withstood the onslaught of each series of Ghostface’s murder sprees.