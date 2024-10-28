Jennifer Aniston Shares Sweet Photos of Matthew Perry 1 Year After His Death

One year after Matthew Perry’s death, the late Friends star’s castmates continue to mourn his passing. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer Aniston shared a series of sweet photos Perry, herself, and other members of the Friends cast to mark the anniversary of Perry’s death.

The first photo is a black-and-white image of young Aniston and Perry goofing around together. Next is a screenshot of Perry giving Aniston a kiss on the forehead at the Friends set. The third photo is a famous shot of all the Friends cast in a group hug on the final day of filming the show, while the final picture is of Perry caught mid-laugh.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, first responders discovered Perry’s body after receiving a call to his residence. He was 54 years old at the time of his death. According to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ, initial tests determined that Perry did not have fentanyl or meth in his system at the time of his death.

Perry’s death was later revealed to be caused by acute effects of ketamine in an autopsy report obtained by PEOPLE. Contributing factors such as drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects (a medication used to treat opioid use disorder) were also listed. Ultimately, the actor’s death was ruled accidental.

Multiple individuals have since been charged in connection to Perry’s death, including two doctors.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.