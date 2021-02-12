Courteney Cox Celebrates Jennifer Aniston's Birthday by Revealing 'Friends' Co-Star's Nickname

✖

Courteney Cox is spilling some sweet details about her friendship with Jennifer Aniston. The Morning Show star celebrated her 52nd birthday Thursday, and to mark the special occasion, her former Friends co-star shared the nickname she's been calling her bestie for so long it's begun to lose its origin story.

"Happy Birthday Jenny Louise! We've known each other so long I don't even remember why I call you that," Cox captioned two photos with Aniston over the years posted to Instagram. "I love you!" It's still unclear where Louise comes from, as Aniston's actual middle name is Joanna, but fans and friends loved getting an inside look into their decades-long friendship. Suzanne Somers commented on the photo, "I sure miss seeing you guys on Sundays. Such a crazy year. Happy Birthday Jennifer," while Mindy Kaling called the pair a "killer duo."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

"This friendship is EVERYTHING!" one of Cox's Instagram followers commented, as another wrote, "The definition of best friends right here." Yet another fan declared the actress's "friendship goals," while a different person chimed in, "So crazy how long the two of you have been friends."

Cox made sure to mark Aniston's birthday last year in a hilarious way, stealing her look in a photo of the two BFFs rocking nearly the same style, complete with matching glasses. "No matter how hard you might try... there's only one Jennifer Aniston," she captioned the birthday post at the time. "Happy birthday my dear friend [Jennifer Aniston]! I love you!" Celebrating Aniston's 52nd birthday this year was also her ex-husband, Justin Theroux, who shared a never-before-seen photo of the actress with the caption, "Happy birthday! [Love] you B!"

Getting older, Aniston told The New York Times after celebrating her 50th birthday, is something she's been embracing, despite the cultural fear of aging. "It's so weird. There's so much doom around that number," she told the outlet of turning 50. "I'm entering into what I feel is one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of my life."

"Seriously, I've been doing this for 30 years and I feel like it's just about to really bloom," she continued. "It's taken time for me to get where I am and I put a lot of work into my craft... I've failed. I've succeeded. I've overcome. I've, you know, I've stayed around. I'm still here."