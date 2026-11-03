Country Singer Nicole Taylor Dead at 35

Taylor Red band member Nicole Taylor has passed away after a battle with breast cancer. She was 35 years old.

In a video posted on YouTube, Nicole’s sisters/bandmates Nika and Natalie confirmed the news, stating she was “at peace and no longer suffering.” They revealed she died on Sept. 28.

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“We are still processing everything,” Natalie shared. “This honestly feels really hard to talk about, but we’re going to do our best in sharing some of her story.”

Natalie went on to reveal that Nicole was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 and told her and Nika in a “public place.”

The sisters then discovered that Nicole was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, which was also “very aggressive.”

“She pushed us all to have fun and not live in fear and hopelessness, and she even did CrossFit during the time she was getting chemo treatments,” Natalie continued. “And I remember one day specifically at church; it was soon after the diagnosis. She was prayed over, and God gave her so much peace after that, she said. She said that peace stayed with her so long. I think that’s what kept her so fierce during this time.”

Nika and Natalie have created a page dedicated to Nicole on the band’s website.

“Nicole, the oldest of us three sisters, will be greatly missed. She was our leader and our best friend,” the page reads. “We are heartbroken, but we know she is in Heaven and will see her again.”

A private funeral for Nicole has already been held.

The identical triplet sisters formed Taylor Red, originally named Red Roots, in 2010. They released their first studio album, Red Roots, the following year. They also released their second album, The Middle of Nowhere, in 2012, and their third, Triplicity, in 2014.

The sisters earned social media fame during the COVID-19 pandemic. The trio posted comedy skits and transition videos on their TikTok and YouTube accounts. Through their videos, the sisters attracted more than 13 million TikTok followers and 16 million YouTube subscribers.