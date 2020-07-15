Cory Monteith's Mom Speaks out on Naya Rivera's Death

✖

On Tuesday, Cory Montieth's mother made a touching post about Naya Rivera's passing. She shared photos of the two late Glee alumni together on Instagram, along with a note about their friendship, and about grieving in general. Monteith's mother herself, Ann McGregor, said she is mourning Rivera along with everyone else.

McGregor began by noting that Rivera's body was found on the seven year anniversary of Monteith's death — July 13. McGregor wrote that the date has "shattered our hearts beyond repair. There aren't enough words to describe the pain we are feeling, we are truly heartbroken at the loss of [Naya Rivera]." The date drew a somber connection between the two stars, but McGregor made it clear that they were already closely linked to begin with.

"Naya, Cory loved you so so much. He cherished your friendship more than you will ever know," McGregor wrote. "From the laughs you shared, to the strength you gave him when he needed it the most. Cory truly adored you. He was in awe of your incredible talent, the way you gave everything you had to each performance; the slap in the auditorium was one of his favourite stories to share."

McGregor's post included two photos of Monteith and Rivera smiling with their faces pressed close together. The two played close friends and, at times, lovers on Glee, and their relationship was just as close in real life.

"You once said Cory was like a member of your family; you will always be a part of ours," McGregor wrote. We'll carry you in our hearts forever. We miss you. Friends reunited for eternity. We send all our love and strength to your beautiful boy, your family, friends and fans."

McGregor's post picked up thousands of likes and many comments. Her Instagram account is called Cory's Law, named in memory of her late son. On July 13, 2013, Monteith was found dead in his hotel room in Vancouver, Canada. The 31-year-old actor had passed away due to a drug overdose, with traces of heroin, codeine, morphine and alcohol in his system.

Rivera mourned Monteith along with the rest of the Glee cast over the last few years, and now they are mourning her as well. Rivera disappeared on Wednesday, July 8 during a leisurely day at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. It is now believed that Rivera was swept away by the current while pushing her 4-year-old son back up onto their rented boat. Her death was ruled as an accidental drowning.