Naya Rivera Autopsy Finds 'No Indication' of Drugs or Alcohol in Her System

Following an autopsy of Naya Rivera's body, it has been determined that there was "no indication" of drugs or alcohol in her system at the time of her death. On Tuesday, the Ventura County Medical Examiner issued its findings, which officially confirmed that the body found was, in fact, the former Glee actress. The report also stated that her manner and cause of death was found to be an accidental drowning.

"The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged," the report, which E! News obtained, read in part. "No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified at autopsy. There is no indication from the investigation or examination that drugs or alcohol played a role." Rivera was reported missing on July 8, after taking her 4-year-old son Josey out on a rented boat at Lake Piru. The boat, with Josey aboard, was eventually found, but Rivera was missing.

The news conference has concluded. Sheriff Ayub has confirmed the body recovered at Lake Piru today was Naya Rivera. Our hearts go out to her family, friends and fans during this difficult time. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of her death. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

Her body was found on Monday morning, and in a subsequent news conference Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub shared details of the search. "Based on the location where the body was found, physical characteristics of the body, clothing found of the body and the physical condition of the body, as well as the absence of any other persons reported in the area, we are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera," he stated. It was also discovered, during the investigation, that Josey "described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him on to the deck from behind. He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water."

"There are a lot of currents on the lake that appear particularly in the afternoon," Ayub explained, in regard to this information. "We believe it was mid-afternoon when she disappeared, the idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting, it was unanchored, and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself." Rivera was 33 years old at the time of her death.