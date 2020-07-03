Reese Witherspoon Shares Perfect 'Legally Blonde' Face Mask PSA

✖

Reese Witherspoon has jumped on the pro-mask bandwagon, and she's channeling Elle Woods to do it. The actor shared a meme on her Instagram Wednesday, which showed a scene from her 2001 comedy Legally Blonde, just updated for the modern era.

"#ElleWoods approves this message," Witherspoon wrote in the caption, as well as credit the Y2KLewks account, which specializes in memes based on movies from the turn of the century. The post comes as the debate about face masks continues as the U.S. is reporting record new coronavirus cases. Despite widespread scientific evidence that mask-wearing could save tens of thousands of lives, there has been repeated pushback disputing its warrant. Some have even gone so far as to print counterfeit "exemption" cards, citing the Americans with Disabilities Act, although it was spelled incorrectly.

Following its release in 2001, Legally Blonde spawned one sequel in 2003, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. It also inspired the 2009 direct-to-video sequel Legally Blondes, which centered on Elle's cousins, and the 2007 Broadway musical Legally Blonde. In 2008, MTV aired a reality TV series about finding a new actress to play Elle for the Broadway musical based on the film, with Bailey Hanks eventually earning the gig. Although the Witherspoon is now set to reprise the character once again, with a third movie currently in development.

Legally Blonde 3 was first announced back in 2018 and still does not have a director. The script was written by by Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith and Karen McCullah, who wrote the original film. Now, The Mindy Project creator Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor have reportedly been hired to punch up the work done by Smith and McCullah, although they won't be doing a complete re-write. Hello Sunshine's Lauren Neustadter and Platt Productions President Adam Siegel are producing the film.

Goor and Kaling's hiring is the first significant news for the third movie since MGM announced it more than two years ago. Back in October, Witherspoon revealed her wish list of returning co-stars to Entertainment Tonight, including Jennifer Coolidge, Luke Wilson and Selma Blair. However, none have signed on to return at this point.