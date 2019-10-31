Reese Witherspoon Reveals Which Co-Stars Could Return for ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Fans are hoping to see a Legally Blonde 3 after the incredible success of the first and second films, however, it’s not for certain whether that will ever come to fruition, but Reese Witherspoon is stating who she would like to see return if it does.

“It’s just a development project right now, so we’ll see,” the actress told ET of the possible new movie before naming a few characters she would like to see on the big screen again.

“I love Jennifer Coolidge and Luke Wilson and Selma Blair and so there’s so many great characters that people love,” she added. “If we end up doing it, hopefully they end up all being there.”

Fans fell in love back in 2001 with her onscreen character Elle Woods as she went from being a sorority girl to a law student in hopes of earning the love of her ex-boyfriend Warner back as he heads to Harvard Law School.

In 2003 Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde came out that showed the story of Woods as a lawyer, once again making a positive difference after those around her doubted her ability. Now, fans are hoping to continue Woods’ story in a third film.

While fans may have to wait a little longer on that, in the meantime they can watch the 43-year-old in her new series The Morning Show starring alongside Jennifer Aniston. The new show shares the story of two morning anchors who are coping with their new work circumstances after one of the anchors is fired after being accused of sexual misconduct. However, not only do the two leading ladies star in it together, they’re also co-producers.

“I don’t think we’re used to seeing two female leads in anything. I don’t think we’re used to it because I don’t think we’ve had enough of it,” Witherspoon said. “Hopefully this is a time and cultural shift that we’ll start to see more dynamic relationships between women because they’re not adversarial or best friends. There’s a whole other spectrum of human behavior in there.”

The Morning Show will air on AppleTV+ starting Nov. 1, 2019.

Over the years, Witherspoon has made a household name for herself starring in and producing films and shows like Big Little Lies, Gone Girl, Wild and Walk the Line, and she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that it all started with a “crappy script” she read years ago.

“I read a really crappy script and it got me so mad… I called my agent and I said, ‘I’m not doing this. This is terrible.’ It was like the girlfriend, and she was dumb and she had no point. And my agent said to me, ‘Every woman in town wants this part.’ And I thought, ‘If this is the kind of stuff that’s in Hollywood, I have to start making my own stuff,’” she recalled.