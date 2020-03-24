John Mayer Hilariously Recreates Gal Gadot's 'Imagine' Montage With Ariana Grande Hit of the Same Name

Last week, Gal Gadot shared a video of herself and a number of other celebrities singing John Lennon's "Imagine" in an effort to lift people's spirits amid the coronavirus, but John Mayer wasn't on the list of included stars. In his own video on Instagram, Mayer explained the confusion, telling his followers that he had mistaken the request to mean Ariana Grande's song "Imagine" rather than Lennon's.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Mayer 💎 (@johnmayer) on Mar 21, 2020 at 1:57pm PDT

"So this week, Gal Gadot and a bevy of other celebrities released a rendition of John Lennon's 'Imagine.' It went far and wide across the internet," Mayer said in a mini episode of his Instagram talk show, Current Mood, which he titled "A Simple Misunderstanding." "I have to come clean about something: They actually asked me to be a part of this and I totally misunderstood the assignment, and thought they wanted me to sing 'Imagine' by Ariana Grande from her 2019 smash-hit album Sweetener. They were nice enough to send over a cut, take a look."

The clip then cut to Gadot, Kristen Wiig and Jamie Dornan all singing lines from Lennon's "Imagine" before Mayer appeared to sing some of Grande's version. James Marsden and Sarah Silverman were next before Mayer appeared again, delivering the pop song with gusto. The video continued in that fashion before returning to Mayer in his Current Mood studio.

"Am I sorry? Not even close," he said. "But am I not sorry? Well now, that's a whole different question with a different answer. You're damn right I'm not sorry. By the way, everything Ariana sings about in this song sure sounds good right about now."

"We'll see you tomorrow night on Current Mood, live," he concluded. "Until then, take good care of yourselves, smile when you can, laugh when the opportunity comes up, and we'll see you soon."

In the comments of his video, Mayer clarified that Grande's "Imagine" actually appears on her February 2019 album thank u, next.

Gadot's video also featured Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Amy Adams, Sia, Zoe Kravitz, Jimmy Fallon and more, all singing various lines of the song in varying keys. Gadot explained at the beginning of the clip that she was inspired to make the post after seeing a video of an Italian man playing "Imagine" on his balcony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Mar 18, 2020 at 4:49pm PDT

Photo Credit: Getty / Slaven Vlasic