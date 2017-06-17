Corinne Olympios Speaks out for the First Time, Hires Top Hollywood Lawyer

Corinne Olympios is fighting back.

The Bachelor in Paradise star has hired top Hollywood lawyer, Marty Singer, in the wake of the show’s scandal that shut down production.

A variety of rumors have been swirling since the show abruptly stopped filming and an investigation into sexual misconduct was launched. Several sources reported that Olympios and former Bachelorette star DeMario Jackson were at the center of the investigation.

After days of speculation, Olympios spoke out about the incident in a statement to Variety.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened the night of June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has not become my reality,” the statement read.

“As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening,” the statement continued.

