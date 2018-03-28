Corey Feldman Stabbed in Horrific Attack, Reveals Photos

After vowing to take down a pedophile ring made up of a number of powerful, high-profile men in Hollywood, Corey Feldman said he was stabbed by a man allegedly seeking “revenge.”

IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE! A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! 🙏🏼🙏🏼 THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK! pic.twitter.com/TZ0ppZeEWN — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

The 46-year-old former child star took to Twitter Wednesday morning to make the revelation, sharing details of the alleged attack along with a pair of photos of himself in the hospital.

Feldman claimed that a man opened his car door and stabbed him while his security guards were distracted.

He then linked the attack, which he says the Los Angeles Police Department is now investigating as an attempted homicide, to his recent decision to speak out about rampant sexual abuse that he says has haunted him and his friends.

@LAPD R CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL SM PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE “WOLFPACK” & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS! I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!? — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) March 28, 2018

In one photo Feldman posted, he is lying in a hospital bed wearing a hospital gown and a baseball cap. In another photo, a nurse is seen administering care to Feldman while his wife Courtney Anne Mitchell looks worried in the background.

The attack comes six weeks after Feldman was cleared in an LAPD sexual battery investigation centered around an alleged incident last year. Feldman’s attorney told The Blast last month that the criminal complaint had been rejected.

“After a comprehensive investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office rejected the filing of a criminal complaint against my client Corey Feldman,” Perry Wander said. His statement was corroborated by the LA City Attorney.

The initial complaint was filed by an anonymous woman on Jan. 8 with the LAPD. She claimed Feldman groped her backside on Feb. 4, 2017, but no further details were revealed.

When the report was made public, Feldman theorized that former members of Corey Feldman & the Angels may have orchestrated the complaint against him.

Feldman has been vocal about the apparent culture of sexual abuse and silence in Hollywood, a space he entered more than 30 years ago.

In October, he announced his plan to expose a ring of Hollywood pedophiles who allegedly abused him and the late Corey Haim in the 1980s. During an appearance on the Dr. Oz Show in November, he named director Jon Grissom as being one of the men who molested him, as well as youth club owner Alphy Hoffman, son of casting director Bobby Hoffman.

While the Santa Barbara Police Department did confirm audio tapes of a 1993 police interview in which Feldman named specific men he says molested him, police also say they cannot investigate his claims due to the expired statute of limitations.