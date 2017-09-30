Conor McGregor Is Already Training His Infant Son to Fight

Conor McGregor is still sailing high off his big payday from his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, and he’s now turning some of his attention towards training his son to fight. The catch is that his son, Conor McGregor Jr., is just five months old.

During a Q-and-A session with fans in Glasgow, Scotland, the UFC fighter said he’s doing a few small things to get him prepped for a possible future as a child athlete.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When he grows up I’m going to put him into sport,” McGregor said. “I believe sport is the best thing you can do often hold. I’ve already begun training him. He’s already leaps and bounds ahead of schedule. He’s only five months old. He can stand balance on his feet. I have this little method where I have him doing a squat. I lie him on my legs. I lift my legs up and I put him in the squat position and then hold his hands and then hold him and he raises himself up in a squat.”

“I’ve been doing little things like that and that’s from the bell, from day one. It’s like a blank canvas.”

McGregor then clarified that while he wants his son to know how to fight, he won’t force his son into a fighting career if he doesn’t want it.

“Like I said I’m going to put him into training, sport, fighting,” he said. “I’m not going to push him into fighting. If he wants to fight that’s great. If not it’s his own decision but he will be skilled in how to fight.”

Regardless of how Conor Jr.’s fighting career pans out, his dad knows he’s going to go far in life.

“I think I’m going to raise a special special young boy whose going to go on and achieve great things,” he said. “I’m very excited about that.”