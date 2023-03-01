Comedian Paul Snodgrass Dead at 44

Beloved Cape Town-based comedian Paul Snodgross has died. Snodgrass, also known as Snoodie, reportedly passed away on Thursday, Feb. 23, according to Independent Online (IOL). He was 44. At this time, Snodgrass' cause of death has not been disclosed, though unconfirmed reports suggest he died of a heart attack.

Snodgrass, a Cape Town, South Africa resident, was an active member in the Cape Town entertainment scene. He was not only well-known and loved for his comedic chops, having appeared on Comedy Central twice, but also worked as a voice over artist, copywriter, and more. Snodgrass was also well-known for his work on Heart FM, where he served as head of sports for three years. He also served three years as an on-air sport host on e.tv. Throughout his comedy career, Snodgrass won an award for the best comedy at the 2017 LA Short International Film Festival as well as the best performance at the Irish Short Film Festival.

Gone far too soon. Paul Snoddie Snodgrass.



One of the front runners in Cape Town Comedy. A great friend to all. Ragey, jokey, funny and just a ball of love.



You will be missed.



Tequilas will be raised for you across the world by all who loved you, I’m certain. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/rNsothBcYU — Angel Campey (@YesReallyAngel) February 24, 2023

News of his sudden passing has been met with numerous tributes from his colleagues, friends, and fans. South African comedian, writer, radio host, voice-over artist ,and writer Angel Campey said in a Facebook post that "hearts are broken all over the world," adding that Snodgrass was "gone devastatingly too soon." Campey remembered Snodgrass as "one of the front runners of Cape Town Comedy," recalling how she watched the comedian "on stage long before I ever thought about touching a mic. And yet you never acted "above" us new comedians, you always had time, advice, kindness. Above all, your kindness and empathy. Conversations were never superficial with you Snoddie. And the outpouring of love and sadness today is testament to how many hearts you touched. That's a life well lived. We will raise tequila to you."

Reacting to the news, one fan said they "distinctly remember him pioneering comedy and being a massive Liverpool fan," with another person adding, "we worked together many times, he was a truly lovely man... this is tragic." Somebody else tweeted, "this is so heartbreaking," with a fourth commenting, "he was such a lovely dude."

According to Campey, a celebration of life is set to be held in Snodgrass' memory on March 4 at The House of Machines. In a Facebook post, The House of Machines invited Snodgrass' family, friends, and fans to "come pour one out for Paul!"