Hayden Panettiere's Brother Jansen's Cause of Death Revealed

Hayden Panettiere's brother Jansen passed away recently, and the late actor's cause of death has now been revealed. In a statement to ABC News, the Panettiere family shared that Jansen died of an enlarged heart. "Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," the joint family statement began.

"His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered," Jansen's family, including his mother Lesley Vogel and father Skip Panettiere, added. They then explained what led to the 28-year-old's death, stating, "Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications." Finally, the Panettiere family concluded their statement, "We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning. We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever."

Jansen Panettiere's family, including his sister Hayden, is remembering the late actor a week after he died suddenly at just 28 years old. https://t.co/psAn5J9rCN — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2023

At five years younger than his sister, Jansen began his own acting career in the early '00s with roles on shows like Even Stevens, Blue's Clues, and Nickelodeon's The X's. He also did voice acting in films such as Robots and Ice Age: The Meltdown. Jansen had continued to work in Hollywood over the past several years, landing roles on shows such as The Walking Dead and Major Crimes. He also reportedly had a handful of projects in development at the time of his death.

Way back in 2007, the brother and sister pair sat down with TV Fanatic for a joint interview, and their sibling bond was very prevalent. At one point, Hayden asked, "I mean what is it like having your photograph taken with [me] when you are walking down the street with the dogs and when you want to be left alone?" Jansen replied, "She gets me a little more noticed; she gets me in magazines. She gives me a kick-start. With The Last Day of Summer, they will notice me more because she is my sister. It is almost like you are looking in a book, and the bookmark is my sister and she is basically showing me, she is able to push me out there. She helps me tremendously."