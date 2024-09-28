Comedian Says Her Cancer Has Spread Amidst Hospitalization: Latest Update on Janey Godley

Popular comedian Jane Godley has revealed her cancer has advanced and spread, leading her to enter end-of-life care as she navigates the rest of her life. According to BBC, Godley announced the diagnosis and her decision to enter hospice on social media/

"It is devastating news – but we all come to an end sometime," the comedian says in a video. She goes on to thank the National Health Service, friends and family, and fans for their support over the years. She was forced to cancel her fall tour, Why Is She Still Here? after doctors readmitted her to the hospital after her diagnosis.

Godley revealed she had ovarian cancer in November 2021 and thought she had beaten the disease after receiving a clear diagnosis in 2022. The cancer would return, sadly, and Godley made the decision to stop treatment.

"The chemo ran out of options and I just couldn't take any more of it – and the cancer has spread," she posted to X (formerly Twitter). "So it looks like this will be getting near the end of it – and it's really difficult to speak about this and say it to people.

"It is devastating news to know I'm facing end of life, but we all come to an end sometime," she added. "The overwhelming support has been amazing and I don't know how long I've got left, before anybody asks"

Godley is the mother of actress Ashley Storrie, who shared updates on her own TikTok and revealed that her mother wanted her to "keep living" with her final wishes.

"I want to show her before she leaves that I'm going to be ok because I know that's the thing she's worried about the most," Storrie said. "I won't be sitting a vigil by her bedside crying – because she doesn't want me to and I'm going to respect her wishes."

Godley is best known for going viral online with her appearance at a Donald Trump protest and later doing voiceover on videos of former politician Nicola Sturgeon and her Scottish COVID briefings during the lockdowns. She was awarded the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.