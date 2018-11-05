Collin Gosselin Doing Well at Residential Facility

Collin Gosselin, the son of Jon and Kate Gosselin, has been noticeably absent from family photos over the last few years, but now there is an update on how the teen is doing in his new residential facility.

The young Gosselin was admitted into a treatment facility some time ago for undisclosed reasons. A source close to the situation told Us Weekly that the reason the “very intelligent” Collin was sent there was due to him “always questioning Kate and talking back,” which “Kate doesn’t like.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, the source later added that Collin is doing very well at the new facility he is in, and added that he does not have access to a TV there. The insider also said that Jon stays in contact with the staff of the facility regularly. “They work closely with Jon and really do care about Collin,” the source continued.

Jon and Kate were married for a decade but divorced in 2009. A few years later, Collin was sent to live in the medical-care facility.

Kate has taken a lot of heat from fans of Jon & Kate Plus Eight for sending Collin away, but she previously defended her decision in a TV interview. “It was not even really a choice, it was on the advice of his doctors and it had to happen,” the reality TV mom explained. “He’s plodding along and we are too. This is the best thing I can do for him right now and that comforts me.”

Interestingly, that same year Jon revealed that he was completely “in the dark” when it came to Collin and his treatments. “I don’t see Collin ever,” he stated at the time. “I am totally estranged from Collin because of Kate.”

That is not the case any longer, as Jon recently shared photos of Collin coming to visit with him for the weekend.

“Had a good weekend visit with Collin at home,” Jon wrote in the caption on a photo of himself with Collin and daughter Hannah.

In another photo Jon shared of the weekend visit, Collin can be seen sitting in a barber chair after getting a fresh cut.

“A HUGE thank you to Eric Rodriguez @ebarber828 at Mike and Joes Barber shop for welcoming my son Collin home with a fresh new cut!!! Eric has cut my hair for 20 plus years,” Jon wrote in caption.

I appreciate everything Eric and Everyone at Mike and Joes has done for me and my family over the years. Thank you guys for being there,” he added.