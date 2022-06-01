Cole Sprouse Shocks Fans With Long Beard in New Selfies

✖

Cole Sprouse recently shocked fans by debuting a long beard in some new selfies. Taking to Instagram, the Riverdale star revealed some new facial hair, with the actor rocking a mustache, some shaggy sideburns, and a very long goatee-esque beard, all of which appear to be fake. Sprouse captioned the post, "Please swipe bb girl," and included multiple photos which seemed to show him in a pirate costume.

Sprouse's photos have received a number of comments, with former Shameless star Cameron Monaghan joking, "Amish in the streets, but Mennonite in the sheets." Gina Gershon, who plays Sprouse's on-screen mother in Riverdale, commented, "Oh my baby whats happening." Debby Ryan, a fellow former Disney Channel star, quipped, "The sideburns stay on for game nights." Many of Sprouse's fans have commented as well, with one writing, "Cole babes... idk how to tell you this but the beard and stache aint it love."

In addition to Riverdale, Sprouse has also appeared in a number of films, the most recent of which is the HBO Max sci-fi rom-com Moonshot, which also stars Lana Condor. In a previous New York Times interview, Sprouse opened up about the film and shared some perspectives on how it fits into the overall trend of modern romantic comedies. "The general trend with the arts always starts with a large female fan base really falling in love with something," he said. "In a lot of cases, we see the female audience braving the territory first, and then everyone follows. Ultimately, with Moonshot, we set out to make a movie that didn't really take itself super seriously, that we had a lot of lighthearted fun on, and we were able to weave an old married couple dynamic into Lana and I's relationship."

Sprouse also briefly reflected on his life, with his 30th birthday coming up in August, saying, "I feel like my ducks are in a row better than they've ever been. We're also seeing the conclusion of a program I've spent the majority of my 20s on, so there is this world of possibilities that lies before me at the end of this production that I find incredibly appealing and intoxicating. And, I hate to break it to everybody, but I'm not the only 30-year-old playing a teen on television." Fans can next catch Sprouse in the seventh, and final, season of Riverdale when it debuts in 2023.