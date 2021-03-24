Cole Sprouse Will Only Watch 'Suite Life of Zack and Cody' in These 2 Conditions

✖

Former Disney star Cole Sprouse admitted during an interview with Vogue that while he doesn't watch his on-camera work very often, he does do it from time-to-time. When asked what he likes to do when he's drunk, he responded with admitting he'll watch old episodes of Suit Life of Zack and Cody. During the "73 Questions" segment, Sprouse said, "When I'm drunk or feeling narcissistic," he answered when asked if he watches old episodes.

"I really don't like to watch anything that I do, so I try to stay away from it," he said. Sprouse and his twin brother Dylan Sprouse were 13 years old when they booked the popular Disney series. The series premiered in March 2005 and ended in 2008. When asked during the interview what's some advice he would give to his younger self, he focused on finances and taxes.

"Hmm, get a good financial adviser and don't do your own taxes, kid," he said before joking, "Are you the government?" Sprouse and his brother started in the world of television and film very early in life. The two starred in one of Adam Sandler's films Big Daddy when they were just 6 years old and from there have kept busy in Hollywood ever since. Even though they had a life that so many kids wanted being on the big screen, they did miss out on some every day things. When Sprouse was asked what his favorite thing about filming Suit Life of Zack and Cody was, he mentioned that the crew made him feel special by throwing a graduation party.

"Well, when I graduated middle school, the crew threw a big graduation and I cried on screen," he said. "And you know what? I think it's on video somewhere so maybe just scrub that." Much like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, the public got used to identifying Sprouse as a twin. However, as the brothers grew older, he says it wasn't much of a struggle to find his own identity. Instead, he feels the public had a harder time with it because they've done so many projects together. "It was hard for the audience, I think," he confessed. "But it's a double-edged sword. I get to bask in all of Dylan's accomplishments too, so, I take credit."

Sprouse did admit that being a child star is still very competitive and his biggest competitor was his own brother; however, they were eating off the same table so he said they were on the same team. The two have each gone on to work on their separate projects and continue to show fans that they are still very much in sync but have identified with their own respective identities.