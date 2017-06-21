Coco Walks Her Followers Through Her Lingerie And Shoe Collection In New Video

Coco Austin is putting her curvy figure on full display in her latest Instagram posts promoting her new lingerie line. The 38-year-old model took to social media on Tuesday to unleash a video and multiple photos that show her in a fishnet bodysuit while posing in her enormous shoe closet.

One of many mini videos I will be posting for my lingerie line! #CocoLicious A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:38pm PDT

The blond bombshell shared the video with the caption: “One of many mini videos I will be posting for my lingerie line! #CocoLicious.”

The video shows Coco Austin sporting a pink fishnet bodysuit that perfectly flaunts her hourglass shape. The sexy getup features a plunging neckline and a thong bottom that is cut high above her hips.

The TV personality’s long locks are pulled up into a high ponytail with her bangs sweeping over her face. Coco completed her look with a heavy-handed makeup touch of dark eye shadow and vibrant pink lip gloss.

Coco was filmed in her shoe closet, which features a seemingly endless collection of high-heels in a variety of colors and patterns. In the video, she strikes a series of seductive poses for the camera before a graphic appears with the words: “Cocolicious lingerie.”

The wife of rapper Ice-T was clearly feeling her look as she went on to post two more sultry snaps from the photo shoot.

She captioned the first pic: “‘Imma barbie girl in a barbie world.’”

“Imma barbie girl in a barbie world” 🎵🎵🎵🎶🎶 Pink CocoLicious Bodysuit (link in bio) A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

The shot shows Coco Austin standing with her back to the camera to give a clear shot of her derriere. The mother of one leaned up against her massive shoe rack while peering over her shoulder and playfully putting her finger in her mouth.

In a follow-up post, Coco held one of her animal-print stilettos up to her ear like one would do with a cell phone.

She shared the snap with the caption: “Did someone ring? CocoLicious fishnet Bodysuit now available…Get on Amazon (link in bio) #shoeFreak.”