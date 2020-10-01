Coco Austin Fans Can't Believe How Identical She Is to Her Mom and Sister

Coco Austin wished her mother, Tina Austin, a happy birthday on social media on Tuesday. To celebrate the occasion, Austin posted several photos of herself, her mother, and her sister, Kristy Austin, to showcase their strong bond. Not only did many fans comment to wish her mother a happy birthday, but they also responded to the photo to let her know just how much she looks like her mom and sister.

In her post, Austin said that she is a strong woman because she was raised by her incredibly strong mom. She went on to write that words can't fully express the relationship that mothers have with their daughters. But, she noted that she and Kristy both have a special bond with their dear mother, whom she kindly referred to as "a wonderful loving person." Austin ended her message by writing that she is grateful that she was able to spend the day with her in person amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Naturally, fans responded to the post to send their own birthday wishes to Austin's mother Tina. As previously mentioned, they also took time to let the ladies know that they're basically "triplets" since they look so much alike. Scroll down to see what all of the fans are saying.