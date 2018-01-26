Coco’s Followers Hone in on NSFW Detail of Her Action Figure Announcement

Coco Austin has her own action figure, and there was one NSFW detail from her announcement her fans obsessed over about.

The 38-year-old Austin posted a video to Instagram, showing off the action figure from Beyond Comics. It comes with the comic book Gekido, which she promoted at last year’s New York Comic Con, along with attack dogs, a gold throne and a sceptre. The figure also has a white costume, with skin made from special material.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hey guys, my action figure just came out from the Super hero character I did for a comic book!! If your a doll collector or into comic books or just a Coco fan you’ll love this! Go to link in bio or to www.BeyondComics.TV for more details,” Austin wrote. “You get the Doll, throne, [sceptre], Egyptian attack dogs, posters and the Comic book I was in and it all comes in a cool box!

While Austin’s fans loved the figure, there was something distracting about her announcement. They were obsessed by the “camel toe.”

“Damn I’d love to eat that camel toe. [Oh my God] that’s so sexy,” one person wrote.

“Your (sic) cameltoe is popping!!” another wrote.

“Camel Con more like,” another added.

“Camel toe… congrats girl!!” one fan wrote.

“That camel toe [though]! is gonna give you a yeast infection,” one wrote.

Austin’s figure is available at Beyond Comics’ website for $239. If you still want the Gekido comic book, it is available for $9.99. There are also signed copies for $29.99.

Almost every Austin Instagram photo has sparked a conversation. Last week, Austin posted an old modeling photo, showing her squatting in front of a green motorcycle while wearing a green thong bikini.

“I would like to shed light to almost 21 years of modeling ..I don’t post much about it & new followers don’t even know I had a career in modeling they just see a wife,mother and someone that was on reality tv but just like every actor, singer, rapper, entertainer I’m proud of what I’ve done,” Austin said, taking credit for paving the way for “thick girls.”

“I was one of the 1st white models to break the mold & go mainstream with my body type and to let people know its OK to be curvy in the modeling world,” the former Ice Loves Coco star later added. “Today curvy is the norm but when I first started out it wasn’t.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Coco Austin