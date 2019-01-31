Clint Eastwood Spotted out With Mick Jagger’s 23-Year-Old Ex-Girlfriend

Clint Eastwood, 88, was seen out on Wednesday night with 23-year-old film producer Noor Alfallah, with the two photographed together as Eastwood was leaving Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles.

After leaving Craig’s, Eastwood, dressed in a red jacket, blue shirt and brown pants, was spotted driving a car with Alfallah, wearing a black leather jacket, in the backseat. Photos of the two can be seen here.

Alfallah is the ex-girlfriend of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, 75, and told the Daily Mail that she and Eastwood are not dating.

“There is no relationship,” she said. “We’re family friends, and my family was there and that’s it. My parents were there, other friends were there. Trust me there’s no relationship.”

Alfallah was also asked who she is currently dating, to which she replied no comment. The producer was previously linked to 57-year-old billionaire Nicolas Berggruen as of early December.

The Blast reports that Eastwood was surrounded by fans and paparazzi as he left the restaurant and declined to sign autographs or take photos. He also commented that nobody was “calm” around him, a word no one has ever likely used to describe a group of paparazzi.

On Jan. 26, Eastwood was seen outside hotspot Nobu in Malibu with Alfallah’s parents. Alfallah studied film and theater at UCLA and the University of Southern California and has produced two film projects so far.

Eastwood has been married twice, to model Maggie Johnson from 1953 to 1984 and reporter Dina Eastwood from 1996 to 2014. He has been linked to girlfriend Christina Sandera, 55, for the past seven years.

The actor has eight children, Laurie Eastwood, Kimber Lynn Eastwood, 54, Kyle Eastwood, 50, Alison Eastwood, 46, Scott Eastwood, 32, Kathryn Eastwood, 30, Francesca Eastwood, 25, and Morgan Eastwood, 22.

Clint was last photographed with Sandera at the premiere of his film The Mule in early December, which many of his children also attended. The movie marked the 88-year-old’s return to acting after a six-year hiatus.

Several of Eastwood’s children shared photos on social media from the premiere, including Morgan, who posted a photo of herself and her siblings, writing, “SO RARE for all 8 Eastwood siblings to be in one room!!!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason LaVeris