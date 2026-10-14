Comedic Country Singer Reveals Hospitalization

Cledus T. Judd, a country music artist known for his comedic parodies, was hospitalized late month.

Over a two day span: Sept., 28 and Sept., 29, Judd took to his Instagram account to share that he was hospitalized. And in typical Judd fashion, he did so with a dash of comedy.

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He first posted from his hospital bed while smirking and holding a water bottle: “Been a “crappy” couple days in the hospital, but I’m bustin out in time for a new song and video release on Friday… Just Another Day In Poopadies… I mean Parodies!”

One day later, Cledus was back thumbing his way through an IG post, sharing another photo of himself in the hospital, this time standing while hooked up to a machine and what appeared to be an IV, captioning his post: “I’m ready to bust outta here! My duet partner here sings too much every time I bend my arm. She’s fired! Shows and song release happenin this week! Hydrated up and ready to goooo…”

Judd didn’t specify why he was hospitalized, though his first IG photo and caption from his hospital room would lead one to believe it was because of a stomach-related issue.

Though that hasn’t been confirmed, what has been, is that Judd appears to be OK. He’s back to posting on IG in places other than a hospital room, including from Kentucky’s Greenup Old Fashion Days, where he made an appearance in the first week of October.

During his career, which began in the mid-1990’s, Judd has released 11 studio albums and sold more than 2 million records. His most popular song has been “I Love NASCAR,” which parodies the Toby Keith hit, “I Love This Bar.” The comedic county tune was a success, peaking at number 48 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Outside of music, Judd’s hosted a radio show, appeared on VH1’s Celebrity Fit Club, and made several other TV appearances.