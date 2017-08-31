Cindy Crawford Poses Topless Debuting New Denim Line

Cindy Crawford is giving a new meaning to the phrase “mom jeans.” The 51-year-old supermodel is partnering with luxury re-purpose denim brand, Re/Done, to release her new capsule collection called The Crawford, and she lent her modeling talents to promote the announcement of the upcoming release.

On Thursday, a handful of images from a photo shoot with the brunette beauty surfaced on the Internet. In the pics, Crawford can be seen going topless while modeling different pieces from the collection. See the pics here.

In addition to the form-hugging jeans, the capsule collection includes a hooded sweatshirt that features a topless picture of Crawford on the back.

The mother of two also shared a teasing look at the denim on Instagram.

“Excited to finally show you The Crawford Jean with @ShopRedone!” she captioned the clip.

Excited to finally show you The Crawford Jean with @ShopRedone! Watch stories for more. And link in my bio to get a sneak peek of the line, coming soon… A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Aug 24, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

While Crawford announced the collection on Thursday, it doesn’t actually launch until September. The full Crawford collection consists of mom jeans, a stretchy pair of skinny jeans, short-sleeved T-shirts, cropped sweatshirts and hoodies. The items are representative of the fashion icon’s all-American style for which she became famous over the last several decades.

The designer items go for prices ranging from $125 to $328. The clothing line will be available on the Re/Done website as well as Barneys in New York, Colette in Paris and Ron Herman in Japan, according to Daily Mail.

The photographer for the photo shoot, Sebastian Faena, also shared a look at Crawford wearing denim shorts and a sweatshirt from the collection.