Cindy Crawford Son Presley Gerber Debuts Face Tattoo With Artist Apology: ‘Sorry, Mom’

Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford, has gotten a face tattoo. PEOPLE noted that the supermodel’s son recently posted a video to Instagram that showed the process of him getting the word “MISUNDERSTOOD” written underneath his right eye in all caps. They grow up so fast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Presley Gerber (@presleygerber) on Feb 7, 2020 at 4:26pm PST

“Thanks homie,” Gerber wrote in the caption, where he also tagged the artist, JonBoy Tattoo. The man responsible also posted a couple of images of his work, including one with the caption “Sorry mom.”

The comments, generally speaking, were not receptive to Gerber’s new ink.

“The only thing misunderstood is that tattoo,” wrote one commenter, who added, “you just ruined your canvas.” Another said it “seems very Amanda Bynes mental breakdown. Where is your mom?” Still another asked, “What you [trying to] be, Leto’s Joker?”

The comments on JonBoy’s post weren’t much more favorable, though Perez Hilton did write “Luckily Cindy Crawford has a lot of access to tequila.”

The supermodel’s offspring last made headlines over the summer after he agreed to plead no contest to a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. His sentence included three years probation, as well as being ordered to complete a DUI program as well as two days of community service.

Gerber, who is underage, was arrested in January of last year. A rep stated that he was “arrested and released on his own recognizance and no bail was posted.

“He has no criminal record and has never been arrested,” the statement continued. “Presley Gerber takes this very seriously and is taking the steps necessary to address the allegations.”

Scott Spindel, the lawyer representing Gerber, also released a statement, which echoed his client’s lack of prior arrests and that he was taking the whole thing “very seriously and is taking the necessary steps to address the allegations.”

During the 2018 Super Bowl, Gerber appeared alongside his supermodel mother for her faithful recreation of her iconic 1992 Pepsi commercial, which also debuted during the event that year.

“Just as a mother, we drove to work together that day and we shared the same trailer,” Crawford told USA Today at the time. “And when he was doing his thing, I was just a proud mom watching from the sidelines, trying not to annoy him.”